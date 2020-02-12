|
|
George Jacob Klein
George Jacob Klein, 91, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and family.
Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Greenwood Memorial Park. Memorial Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church, Denton.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the Trinity UMC Denton, Good Samaritan Denton Village, or The Salvation Army.
George was born March 2, 1928, to John and Anna Klein. He graduated Denton High School, Class of 1945 and Texas A & M, Class of 1951. George was a United States Navy Veteran. He retired after 37 years with Lockheed Martin.
George was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Monroe Klein.
Survivors: Wife and the love of his life for 61 years, Jane Wills Klein; children, Gary Klein and Kathy Nelson and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Samuel and Grace Nelson; and brothers, John Klein and wife, Cora and Garner Klein and wife, Nancy; and sister-in-law, Judy Klein.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 12, 2020