George Riley (GR) Lasater 85, of Lorena, TX, formerly of Denton, passed away on Saturday March9, 2019 in Hewitt, TX.



George was born on December 6, 1933 to Eurgene and Zella May (Hart) Lasater in Denton, TX. As a young boy, George and his brothers were a part of the Texas Boys Choir. He graduated from North Texas High School in 1950 and joined the U.S. Army following graduation. Following his service, he married Peggy Ann Blackmore in 1956. They had three children, Robin, Scott and Tina.



George ws always involved in softball, both as a player and an umpire. He was also a people person, he never met a stranger. He is survived by his wife Jann of Lorena, ex-wife Peggy of Denton, children, Robin Patterson and husband Rodney, of Denton, Scott Lasater and girlfriend, Carolyn Galvan also of Denton. Grandsons, Dusty Patterson (Atayea) and Chase Patterson (Bailey) all of Denton. Four great-grandchildren, Haygen, Claire, Easton and Emma.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Leon and Wayne Lasater, as well as his daughter, Tina Lasater.



There is no service planned at this time. Memorials may be made in his name to the Linda McNatt Animal Shelter.