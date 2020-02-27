Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church
300 W. Oak St.
Denton, TX
View Map
George Wallace "Wally" Davis


1938 - 2020
George Wallace "Wally" Davis Obituary
George Wallace â€œWallyâ€ Davis

George Wallace "Wally" Davis, 81, of Denton, died Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Denton. Mr. Davis was born on June 1, 1938, in Blackwell, OK to James A. and Beulah (Lindsey) Davis. He was married to Helen Louise Johnson on April 19, 1985, in Dallas; she died on June 4, 2016. He graduated from California State University, Long Beach and served in the United States Army. He worked as a Marketing Consultant & Analyst for Metrostudy in Chicago. He was a member of Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church in Denton where he served as Elder, Deacon, and Stephens Minister. His community service included Our Daily Bread, Salvation Army, and the University of North Texas College of Music Community Support Council.

Wally is survived by his companion, Arminta Jacobson of Denton; daughter, Torre Murray of Midlothian; son, Andy Davis of Vail, CO; stepdaughter, Jana Carlson of North Richland Hills; sisters, Lindy Livingston of Bakersfield, CA; Anita Von Eps of Terrebonne, OR; grandchildren, Jake Murray, Cole Murray, Robert Carlson, Erin Carlson, Courtney Babina, Daniel Popham, Lora Kay Jantz; eight great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St., Denton. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, Our Daily Bread, or the Salvation Army.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020
