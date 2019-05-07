Georgia Mae (Wilson)



Robertson



Georgia Mae (Wilson) Robertson, 101, of Corsicana, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Epic Nursing Care in Corsicana.



Mrs. Robertson was born on May 13, 1917 in Denton, TX to Walter C. and Myrtle Lee (Shepherd) Wilson. After graduating high school she attended Texas Woman's University. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Dallas as a switchboard operator and worked many years selling shoes for Sherman Shoes on the Denton square. Later she and her husband, Johnny, started JTR Trucking where she worked with him as office manager. Her favorite pastime was playing games. She loved forty-two and dominoes, tournament bridge and any other card game as long as she won.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her four brothers and two sisters: Casey Wilson, Bessie Curl, Doug Wilson, Walter Wilson, Jr., Jerry Carter and Charles (Bogue) Wilson.



Georgia is survived by her son, Bill Jones and his wife Nona of Buffalo, TX; granddaughter, DeAnna Debenport and her husband Bryan of Fort Worth; grandson, Craig Jones of Austin; great-grandchildren, Brittany Laws and her husband Bryce of Euless, Courtney Guidry of Fort Worth; great great-grandson, Brody Laws of Euless. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Doretha Wilson and many nephews and nieces.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 6, 2019 at Sanger Cemetery. Rev. Sam Redfearn will officiate the service.