Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
705 N. Locust
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 382-6622
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Mae (Wilson) Robertson


1917 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Georgia Mae (Wilson) Robertson Obituary
Georgia Mae (Wilson)

Robertson

Georgia Mae (Wilson) Robertson, 101, of Corsicana, died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Epic Nursing Care in Corsicana.

Mrs. Robertson was born on May 13, 1917 in Denton, TX to Walter C. and Myrtle Lee (Shepherd) Wilson. After graduating high school she attended Texas Woman's University. She worked for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Dallas as a switchboard operator and worked many years selling shoes for Sherman Shoes on the Denton square. Later she and her husband, Johnny, started JTR Trucking where she worked with him as office manager. Her favorite pastime was playing games. She loved forty-two and dominoes, tournament bridge and any other card game as long as she won.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her four brothers and two sisters: Casey Wilson, Bessie Curl, Doug Wilson, Walter Wilson, Jr., Jerry Carter and Charles (Bogue) Wilson.

Georgia is survived by her son, Bill Jones and his wife Nona of Buffalo, TX; granddaughter, DeAnna Debenport and her husband Bryan of Fort Worth; grandson, Craig Jones of Austin; great-grandchildren, Brittany Laws and her husband Bryce of Euless, Courtney Guidry of Fort Worth; great great-grandson, Brody Laws of Euless. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Doretha Wilson and many nephews and nieces.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, May 6, 2019 at Sanger Cemetery. Rev. Sam Redfearn will officiate the service.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now