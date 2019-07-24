Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Tabernacle
Denton, TX
Interment
Following Services
Swisher Cemetery
Lake Dallas, TX
1938 - 2019
Georgia Splawn Obituary
Georgia Fay Splawn

Georgia Faye Splawn, 80, of Saint Jo, Texas passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 at her home. She was born on November 17, 1938 in Denton, Texas to Robert and Hattie Sprayberry. Georgia married Delman Splawn on March 31, 1959 in Cooke County, Texas.

Georgia is survived by her daughter, Georgenna Splawn, sons, Ronnie and wife Diane Splawn, Bill and wife Twana Splawn, Randy and wife Stormy Splawn, Steven Splawn, sister, Patsy Newell, 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Delman Slawn, parents, Robert and Hattie Sprayberry, sisters, Glenna Copeland, Earlene Rose, brothers, Bill Sprayberry, Floayd Sprayberry, Pow Boy Sprayberry and Homer Lee Sprayberry.

Visitation is will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday both at Faith Tabernacle in Denton. Interment will immediately follow the service at Swisher Cemetery in Lake Dallas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 24, 2019
