Gerald Eugene
Nathan Stone
Gerald Eugene Nathan Stone, 90, passed from this earth into the presence of the Lord Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 in Denton. He was born in Hughes County, Oklahoma, to Marcus L. D. Stone and Julia Marshall Stone on July 31st, 1929. Gerald graduated from the University of Arkansas with degrees in Art and Architecture, and from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Bachelor of Divinity degree. He married Virginia Steed in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, on June 8th, 1955.
Gerald came to Denton in 1966 to supervise construction of the Malone Street location of the First Baptist Church, and continued to practice architecture in Denton for the remainder of his life. He was a partner in Stone-Bates Architects from 1968-1999. He produced his last full set of drawings at age 85. Gerald had many additional creative pursuits. He published four books, produced over 3000 book illustrations, drew many pen and ink portraits, and made several paintings and hand-woven art pieces. His friends and neighbors can attest to his cake- and pie-making skills. Over the years, Gerald served God and the church as a deacon, preaching, ministering in the jail, teaching a men's Bible class, leading home Bible studies, and in his last years, teaching a Sunday School class at First Baptist Church.
Gerald is survived by his wife Virginia, son Nathan Stone, daughter and son-in-law Julia and Tim Nelson; daughter Rebecca Stone; daughter and daughter-in-law Martha Stone and Denise Dowell; grandchildren Jennifer Croley and husband Todd, Craig Cornish and wife Tonya, Chris Cornish, Casper Callaway, and David Callaway; great-grandson Colton Croley; niece Carol Stone, nephew Bruce Stone and wife Linda. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Rodney and wife Eva, brother Ladru and wife Johnnie, and nephew Marc Stone.
Gerald's many friends are invited to a celebration of his life at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 1100 Malone Street in Denton. There will be a time for friends to visit with the family from 12:00 to 1:00 in the Fellowship Hall, where light refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, those who would like to make memorial gifts may donate to Anns Haven Hospice, 1204 W. University, Suite 150, Denton, Texas 76201, or to , North Central Texas Chapter, 2630 West Freeway, Ste. 100, Ft. Worth, Texas 76102.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2019