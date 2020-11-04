1/1
Gerald Terry Splawn
1939 - 2020
Gerald Terry Splawn, 81, of Denton left this world on October 31, 2020 to be with his lord and savior, while surrounded by his family. Gerald was born on September 22, 1939 in Denton, Texas to Hansford William (Bill) Splawn and Anna Mae Wright Spalwn.

He worked for the City of Denton and retired from Hundley Boat Company in Lake Dallas, Tx. He was an avid fisherman, a captivating teller of stories. He never met a stranger which was one of the best things about him, other than he loved his God and family with all that he was.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Paula Cockrill Splawn, one son, James Splawn and his wife, Victoria of Denton, two daughters, Kathern Caster and her husband, Scott and Ruby Massey and her husband, Shawn all of Denton. Three sisters, Elsie Robinson of Ft. Worth, Rebecca Terry of Krum, Billie Farris and husband, Ronnie of Sanger, sister in law Billie Splawn of Corinth, six grand children, Ashton, Rachel, Adela, Matthew, Joshua and Jordyn and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, William Splawn, Woodrow Splawn, Illie Splawn and Delman Splawn, three brothers in laws, Lawrence Powell, Wilburn Robinson, and Larry Terry, Sr., one sister, Ilene Powell and two sisters in law, Dorothy Splawn and Georgia Splawn.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5-7 PM at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Friendship Church in Denton, Texas with Rev. Buddy Owens officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Corinth.



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
NOV
5
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Friendship Church
NOV
5
Interment
Swisher Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton

2 entries
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
November 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Sandra Willis
