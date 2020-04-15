|
|
Geraldine (Jerri) Switzer Briggs
Geraldine (Jerri) Switzer Briggs-92. God called her home on April 11, 2020 to surprise Jimmie Don his birthday April 12 in heaven. Born July 21, 1927 to Pete and Allene Switzer in Denton. She was the oldest of 4 siblings, E.W. Switzer, Mary Ruth Fowler and Johnny Lee Switzer (decreased) Married, in her words, "To The Love of her Life for almost 70 years, Jimmie D Briggs (deceased), who gave her 2 wonderful children, S grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.' One great granddaughter, Kindle Brewer, was waiting for her in heaven. Surviving family is daughter Cheryl Crenshaw, Euless, TX., and son D'Wayne Briggs (Judy), Scottsdale, AZ. Her five grandchildren, Brigette Brewer (Joe), Christopher Kubala, Todd Grissom (Kathie), JoElayne Jones (Jared) and Kevin Grissom (Kristin). The twelve great grandchildren are, Nicole (Chad), Mikaela, Zach, Morgan, Ashley (Zach), Jacob (Julie), Hayden, Shelbie, Jacie, Baylee, Paige and Kash. Four great-great grandchildren, Chase, Carleigh, Ashley and Oakleigh. Many nieces, nephews and longtime friends also survive her.
Please remember those suffering with Dementia and Alzheimer. Jerri faced it with dignity and grace thru the years.
TO REMEMBER ME
"At a certain moment, a doctor will determine that my brain has ceased to function and that, for all purposes and intents my life has stopped. When that happens, do not attempt to install artificial life into my body by the use of a machine. An don't call this my "deathbed". Call it, PLEASE, my "bed of life" and let my body be taken from it to help others lead fuller lives.
Give my sight to a man, who has never seen a sunrise, a baby's face or love in the eyes of a woman. Give my heart to a person whose own heart has caused nothing but endless days of pain to them.
Give my blood to the teenager who has been pulled from the wreckage of their car, so they might live to his grandchildren play.
Give my kidneys to one who depends on a machine to exists from week to week. Take my bones, every muscle and find a way to make a crippled child walk.
Explore every corner of my brain. Take my cells, if necessary, and let them grow so that someday speechless boy will shout at the crack of a bat and a deaf girl will hear the sound of rain against her window.
Burn what is left of me and scatter the ashes to the winds to help the flowers grow. If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weakness and all my prejudices against my fellow man.
Give my sins to the devil. Give my soul to God. If by chance you wish to remember me, do it with ha kind deed or word to someone who needs you.
If you do all I ask, I will be remembered forever."
Geraldine S Briggs
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 15, 2020