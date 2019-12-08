|
Gerry Ott
Gerry Ott was born on May 28, 1925 to Newt and Gertrude Wardlaw of Denton County. She attended Denton High School and Draughon's Business School. Gerry retired from a long career in the corporate offices of Frito Lay.
On December 3, 2019 she passed away at the age of 94.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Ott, and siblings Wanda Fore, Betty Sue Steele, Onus Wardlaw and Ross Wardlaw. She is survived by her sisters Frances George, Bea Hornbeck, and brother Bob Wardlaw, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is fondly remembered for her generosity, sense of humor and love for people. Among things she enjoyed were entertaining, traveling, gardening and shopping.
A memorial service will be held at the DeBerry Funeral Home in Denton on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 8, 2019