Dr. Gilbert Larry Simmons
Dr. Gilbert Larry Simmons passed away September 28, 2019.
Gilbert Larry Simmons was born in Orange, Texas, November 25, 1936. His father, Rayford Gilbert Simmons, had the only barber shop and cleaners in Deweyville, Texas and his mother, Linadine Smith Simmons, taught school and piano.
Larry's family moved to Lufkin, Texas when he was in the third grade and he became active in Scouting, earning the rank of WEBELOS. He continued through the scouting ranks to reach the Order of Eagle Scouts. He earned the rank of Silver Award in Explorer Scouts and the God and Country Award. Larry was on the staff of Camp Tonkawa for four summers, where he was waterfront director and taught swimming, lifesaving, rowing and canoeing to younger Scouts. Larry was president of the Tejas Lodge of the Order of the Arrow of the Boy Scouts of America and received the Vigil Honor, the highest in the Order of the Arrow. His scouting badges and uniforms are on display in the Scouting museum in Palestine, Texas.
Larry became a Christian at an early age and was active in the Baptist Church's Royal Ambassadors for boys, reaching the rank of Ambassador Plenipotentiary. He was a Past Master Councilor of the Lufkin Chapter of the Order of DeMolay and later entered the Masonic Lodge. While attending Lufkin High School, Larry played tackle on both offense and defense on the varsity "A" teams his sophomore year, but after the season a kidney infection put an end to his promising football career.
As a pre-dental student at Baylor University, Larry was elected vice-president of the freshman class for the spring term and was elected to the Student Congress his sophomore year. After graduating from Baylor University with a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, Dr. Simmons entered active duty as a Lieutenant (senior grade, O-3) Dental Officer in the United States Navy. At a commentary Captain's Mast, his commanding officer, Admiral Pollard, presented Dr. Simmons with a commendation for outstanding dentistry.
After his tour of duty, he moved to Denton, Texas in 1964 and opened his dental practice on North Elm, where he practiced dentistry for thirty-five years and then served as Adjunct Professor at the Texas Woman's University Dental Clinic.
Dr. Simmons was active in the Denton Chamber of Commerce, becoming the "Top Hand Pacer" and subsequently was elected to the Board of Directors. He was elected president of the Denton County Dental Society and was a fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Simmons served on the Board of Directors of the Denton Rotary Club and the Denton Chapter of the . He was active in the First Baptist Church of Denton and was elected to the deacon council. In 2016, he was honored by the Stanfield Masonic Lodge as a 50 Year member.
After moving to Argyle, Texas Dr. Simmons became chairman of the Argyle Planning and Zoning Commission. The Commission adopted the first Argyle zoning ordinance and was recorded in the Denton County records July 7, 1977- referred to as "that brown book of 7/7/77."
Dr. Simmons and his wife book author Lynn Sheffield Simmons have been active in the Argyle community and are members of First Baptist Church Argyle. Dr. Simmons assisted with Lynn's writing and in the production of historical pageants, Easter Sunrise services, establishing the Argyle Senior Center, beginning the North Texas Book Festival and holding offices for twelve years, and many other charitable organizations.
Dr. Simmons is survived by his wife, Lynn, and three sons, Steve, Stan and Wade Simmons of Richmond, Virginia. There will be a private burial, and a celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.
A thank you goes to VNA Hospice and Denton Rehabilitation for their tender, loving care.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 1, 2019