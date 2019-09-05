|
Gladys Hudgins Crawford
Gladys (Glad) Crawford, 92, of Denton, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 2, 2019.
She was born April 12, 1927 to Willa Rickrich Hudgins and John Franklin Hudgins in Krum, Texas and became a Christian at an early age. Glad graduated from high school at the North Texas Lab High School on the campus of North Texas State Teachers College, now the University of North Texas. After graduation, she enrolled in NTSTC and earned bachelor's and master's degrees in biology there.
She taught one year at Our Lady of Victory in Fort Worth, then returned to NTSTC (UNT) where she became a member of the faculty in 1942. She received a 45-year service to the university award, the only such award ever given at the time. She retired from full-time teaching after 51 years of service at UNT, and then taught several additional years, for a total of 57 years of service to the university.
During her tenure at UNT she coordinated the Medical Technology and Cytotechnology programs. Additionally, she directed Eisenhower Grants designed to improve the teaching effectiveness of elementary science teachers.
She was a student favorite at UNT, receiving many awards for her teaching effectiveness, classroom demeanor, dedication to her job, and for always putting students first. In 2001 she received the 'Fessor Graham Award, the highest student association award given to a faculty member.
In 1952 she met William A. (Al) Crawford at UNT, and they were married on September 5, 1953. Thus, began a life partnership that would span 64 years and produce three children, seven grandchildren, countless friends, a legendary teaching career, and a life-long walk with Christ.
After retirement, she and her husband, who preceded her in death in 2017, traveled extensively throughout a large part of the world. In later life, they enjoyed working and spending time together on their farm and ranch, west of Krum. Glad also served her community, volunteering at Our Daily Bread for over ten years and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.
Her proudest title in life was "GG." She was Grandmother Glad to her grandchildren. Survivors include daughter, Kala Marsh of Denton, a son and daughter-in-law, Kal and Jennifer Crawford of Coppell, and a son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Marnie Crawford of Coppell; seven grandchildren, Will, Charlie and James Marsh, Summer, Cole and Richard Crawford, and Karis Charlesworth; several nieces and nephews and countless friends. She was preceded in death by sister, Marguerite Moses, and brothers, John C. Hudgins and D.K. Hudgins.
Glad was a member at the First Baptist Church of Denton (First Denton), where the service will be held on Saturday September 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the main auditorium. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Park.
Family visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday, September 6, 2019, at DeBerry Funeral Directors in Denton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gladys H. Crawford Biological Sciences Scholarship Endowment Fund at the University of North Texas, 1155 Union Circle #311250, Denton, Texas 76203-5017.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 5, 2019