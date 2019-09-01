|
Gladys Virginia
Hellams Grantland
â€œDo not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in the power of your hand to do it.â€ Proverbs 3:27
Gladys Virginia Hellams Grantland, formerly of Anderson, SC, died on August 23, 2019, at Good Samaritan Denton Village, Denton, Texas. She was born on Easter Sunday, April 17, 1927, in the Hillside community of Greenville County, SC, to James Henry and Annie Ruth Nelson Hellams. Gladys grew up in the Rabun Creek community of Laurens County and graduated the salutatorian of her class from Hickory Tavern High School in 1944. She attended Anderson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing from which she received her RN certification in 1948. She was awarded the Ross Ramer Ring for Most Outstanding Nursing Student in her class. In 1961, she received her BS in Public Health Nursing from the Peabody College at Vanderbilt University. She completed her formal education in 1979 with an MA in Educational Counseling and Personnel Services from Clemson University. Gladys enjoyed a 61-year nursing career of various positions through which her love of people was exemplified. â€œThe Gladys Grantland Extraordinary Woman in Clinical Excellence Awardâ€ is given each year in her honor to a nurse at AnMed Health who shows extraordinary clinical excellence and transformational leadership. Nursing was truly Gladys's area of lifelong ministry. She was a charter member, deacon and Sunday School teacher of Boulevard Baptist Church, serving faithfully her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. In her later days, her testimony of faith became even stronger as she awaited her call home.
Gladys was preceded in death by her beloved husband whom she was married to for 65 years, Wallace M. Grantland; her parents; brothers: Lake Hellams (Mamie), and Jimmy D. Hellams; sisters: Mary L. and Doris J. Hellams; parents-in-law: Grace M. and John F. Grantland; sister-in-law: Bobbie G. Rogers. She is survived by her children: Wallene G. Thomas (Jeff), Denton, TX; Virginia G. Hayes (Tom), Burke, VA; John M. Grantland (Becky), Columbia, SC. Also, Gladys was blessed with seven grandchildren and three great -grandchildren: Anna H. Arnold (James), Springfield, VA; Dwight J. Hayes, Fairfax, VA; Amelia W. Torres (Hervey), Denton, TX; T. Grantland Watkins (Jaci), Sanger, TX; Grace M. Grantland, Charleston, SC; Elizabeth D. Grantland, Durham, NC; William W. Grantland, Columbia, SC; great-grandsons and great-granddaughter, Milo T. Torres and Lila P. Torres, both of Denton, TX and James T. Arnold of Springfield, VA. Also surviving are brother-in-law, Harold Rogers (Easley, SC), and sister-in-law: Betty Hellams (Laurens, SC). Gladys was blessed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends whom she loved and enjoyed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boulevard Baptist Church, Anderson, S.C., or the Building Generations Fund at First Baptist Church, Denton, Texas.
The family wishes to extend unending gratitude to Good Samaritan Society, Denton, TX; the Charles and Louise Ramsey Sunday School class of First Baptist Church, Denton, Texas; the Homebound ministry of First Baptist Church; and Boulevard Baptist Church, Anderson, SC. â€œTo God be the glory, great things He has done.â€
There will be a memorial service held in her memory at Denton Good Samaritan Village, 2500 Hinkle Dr., Denton, on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019