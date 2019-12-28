|
|
Glen Roy Dill
Glen Roy Dill, 78, of Pilot Point, TX, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in Pilot Point, TX. Glen was born July 22, 1941 in Rush Springs, Oklahoma to John L. and Willie (Moody) Dill. He married Cheryl Patterson on November 4, 1966 in Durant, OK. Prior to retirement, he was employed at GTE for 32 years as an installer/repairman. Glen had a servant's heart. He served his country in the United States Army, and his community as a member of the Pilot Point Volunteer Fire Department, the Texas Baptist Men's Disaster Relief Team, and the Calvary Baptist Church Brick Laying Missions Team.
Glen is survived by his wife, Cheryl Dill of Pilot Point, TX; two daughters, Angie Price and husband Paul of Pilot Point, TX and Tisha Dill of Pilot Point, TX; three grandchildren, Taylor Price, Evan Price and Drew Juarez; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, John and Willie Dill; and four sisters, Edith Cox, Maxine Baxter, Norma Yerby and Patsy Dill.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Pilot Point, TX with Roger Greer officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 28, 2019