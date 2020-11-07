1/1
Glenda Joy (Martin) Watts
1944 - 2020
Glenda Joy Martin Watts

Glenda Joy Martin Watts, 76, of Sanger, Texas, formerly of Santa Anna, Texas passed away November 4, 2020. She was born February 9, 1944 in Midland, Texas to Alfred and Edith Martin.

She married Austin (A.L.) Watts May 29, 1960 in Andrews, Texas. They just celebrated 60 years together.

Glenda and A.L. went on several trips around the United States the last few years. She especially loved spending time with all the grandkids and great grandkids. She loved yard work and planting flowers. She always made the yard bright and pretty.

Joy is survived by her husband A.L. Watts; brother Fred and wife Carolyn Martin of Lubbock, Texas; one son Marty and Becky Watts; three daughters Tanna and Bill Gilbreath of Santa Anna, Texas; Jill Stenson of Sanger, Texas and Randa and Cory Smith of Sanger, Texas; 14 grandchildren Christa, Caleb, Alacia, David, Willie, Spencer, Jaci, Peyton, Cole, Kyle, Kenzi, Tyler, Dalan and Ryker and 16 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Edith Martin; daughter Carla Mercer and great granddaughter Sabrina Eve Strickland.

A memorial will be held for family and friends at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 7 at 330 Lake Ray Roberts Drive in Sanger.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
