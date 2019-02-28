Glenda Sue Martin



Glenda Sue Martin, age 78 of Denton, TX passed away on February 25, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1941 in Culleoka, TX to Grady and Myrtle Jenkins of McKinney, TX.



Sue grew up with humble beginnings on a farm in McKinney, TX. She graduated from McKinney High School in 1959 and married Jay B. Martin of McKinney, TX in 1961 while Jay attended East Texas State University. They moved to Denton, TX in 1970 where she worked as a Teachers Aide running the Audio Visual Department for Denton High School. She was very involved in the community with her church activities at Highland Baptist Church and was a founding member of the Triangle Squares square dancing club.



After her retirement, Sue was always on the go, visiting with friends, traveling, her weekly visit to the beauty parlor, shopping and building her collections of dolls, angels, roosters and Hummel figurines.



Sue is survived by her sister Sara Tinsley and husband Eddie of McKinney, TX , her son Jay Martin and wife Gloria of Dallas, TX and three grandchildren; Hannah, Perry and Erin Martin.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 1:00pm at Highland Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ridgeview Memorial Park Allen, TX. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Highland Baptist Church Building Fund, 600 Thomas St. Denton, TX 76201. On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary