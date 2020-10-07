Glenn Ray Ervin
Glenn Ray Ervin 64, of Kingston, Oklahoma passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Texoma Medical Center, Denison, Texas due to an aggressive colon cancer.
He was born on June 29, 1956 in McKinney, Texas to Floyd Wayne Ervin and Oretha Jackson Ervin. Glenn worked for multiple cities and took on many different titles. He spent most of his years working for the city of Denton, Texas in traffic control and the electric department. He retired at the age of fifty but always kept busy. He was on the Sanger, Texas city council for many years. He was a man of faith, was very giving and loved his whole family with everything he had. Glenn's smile was contagious, and he always said, "smile and people will wonder what you're up to." He was loved by all.
He is survived by: His Wife: Vikki Ervin, Kingston, Oklahoma. His Children: Christopher Lin Ervin and fiancÃ© Madison Coleman, Collinsville, Texas, Nathan Linn Ervin and fiancÃ© Mindi Malcom, Krum, Texas, Kyle Perkins and wife Kristen, Northglenn, Colorado, Adrain Porter and husband Clayton, Florene, Texas, Tiffany Renfro and husband Heath, Rochelle, Illinois. His Grandchildren: Ashlyn Drew, Taylor Drew, Grayce Ervin, Elliott Camp, Isabelle Ervin, Ragan Renfro, Payton Renfro, and Kaylinn Renfro. His Brothers: Larry Ervin and wife Pat, Ricky Ervin, Jesse Ervin, Donnie Ervin, Floyd Ervin Jr. His Sisters: Celesta Douglas and wife Christye Price, Lake Dallas, Texas, Debbbie Albin, Walker, Louisiana. Many nieces and nephews
Glenn was preceded in death by his daughter Christie Marie Ervin.
Service will be Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Freedom Life Church, Sanger, Texas. Gary Sweatman will officiate the service. Services will be under the direction of Watts Funeral Home, Madill, Oklahoma. Condolences may be sent to wattsfuneralhome.com
