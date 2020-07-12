Glenn William Floyd
Glenn William Floyd, longtime Denton businessman, and family man extraordinaire, passed away May 29, 2020 at his home in Cross Roads, TX. He was 90 years old.
He liked to say he was lucky to have two full careers in his life. After years of working for others, he always had a dream to create his own company and work independently. So, in his 50's, he became a real estate broker and established Floyd Realty, specializing in marketing and selling land, farms, and ranches. Working primarily throughout Denton County, he kept a lifelong spark and enthusiasm for the real estate business. He was also an early investor in rental properties in Denton and, along with his son, Richard Floyd, acquired and managed a portfolio consisting of rental houses and apartment complexes. He stayed active in the real estate business until his mid-80's.
Glenn began his career working for the U.S.D.A. in the soil conservation department. This work involved communicating a knowledge of soil, trees, grasses, and land. An outdoors man, he worked with farmers and ranchers to manage and develop their land. Many of these contacts became his real estate clients when he retired from the government in 1987.
His primary focus throughout life was his family and his business. He didn't have much interest or time for hobbies. And when encouraged to enjoy the fruits of his labor, he would say his passion was in making the deal, not spending the proceeds.
Glenn was born Aug. 3, 1929 in Weatherford, TX to James William and Clara Mae Floyd. He grew up on a small dairy farm and worked as a young boy picking cotton, baling hay, milking cows, planting and gathering vegetables, and helping manage the family farm. He worked every summer during high school, as well as summers working construction throughout college to help pay for his education. His parents instilled in him the core values that guided him throughout life - the importance of hard work, getting an education and earning his own way in the world. He, in turn, passed these values on to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Education from Texas A&M in 1950. A proud member of the Corp of Cadets, he graduated as a Second Lieutenant in the army. As an officer in the Transportation Corps, he was deployed to Thule, Greenland, where he lived on a ship for months. He would joke that he never ate so well as he did on that ship, and he returned home about 20 pounds heavier.
Glenn was a lifelong proud Aggie and enjoyed taking his family to college football games and visiting the A&M campus. His most prized possession in life was his gold Aggie ring, with the writings and insignia worn off due to wearing it every day for decades.
Glenn was the consummate family man. He wore many hats - mentor, advisor, counselor, and role model, shaping the lives of generations in his family. He was a devoted and loving son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family will remember him as a strong, kind, and humble man, who led by example, not forcing his ideas or opinions on others. A man of deep spiritual faith, a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Denton, he had great reserves of patience and self-control which served him well in dealing with the personal challenges and heartbreak that came his way.
He cared for his son, Jason, who was born with a mental disability, until he died in March 2015. Glenn and Jason had a lifelong bond, he understood his moods and special needs better than anyone. He gave his son the best life he could, helping him through school, get a driver's license, and find a job. But mainly it was his unwavering support and constant love and encouragement that allowed Jason to find his way in the world. They had their special times together, boy's night out, Jason's choice. And also trips to the mall when Glenn would wait in the car for several hours while Jason indulged in his favorite past time, shopping.
Glenn lost his daughter, Suzanne, in a tragic drowning accident in 2018. He struggled in the last years of his life with her death. But through it all, Glenn never lost his faith or his sweet and gentle nature. And as a whole he would say he had a good life.
He was preceded in death by his beloved children, Jason Floyd and Suzanne Floyd. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joan Jordan Floyd; daughter, Carol Massey and her husband Cleve Massey; son, Richard Floyd and his wife Michelle Moore; grandchildren, Jessica Messman and her husband Randall Messman, Ben Floyd, and Sam Floyd; great-grandchildren, Tristan Schimmel, Taylor Schimmel, Ava Messman, and Ella Messman; sister, Mary Helen Barrett; and other family members.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at The Country Abbey, 116 N. Jackson Avenue in Justin, TX. Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.