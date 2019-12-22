Home

Denton Bible Church
1910 E University Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Denton Bible Church Chapel
Gloria Hagberg


1926 - 2019
Gloria Hagberg Obituary
Gloria Hagberg

My most precious precious Mom went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2019 while in the hospital. She was the closest reflection of God's love that this world could ever know. She felt our pains and I saw her sacrifice even down to herself for others.

Her desire to know the truths of God and impart them to others is unparalleled on this earth. She had a special heart for protecting women and children according to God's commandments and volunteered for a while in an abused and battered womens shelter.

This world will miss deeply not only my Mother, but a specially called person of God, whose every prayer was for people to come to the God that holds the only way to the eternity of Heaven by loving Him and choosing Him and His ways.

My precious precious Mother is preceded in death by her husband Victor Hagberg and Son-In-Law Sakal Kiv. She is survived by her three daughters Colleen Barsness, Vicki McElroy and Char Ann Hagberg and her three granddaughters and their husbands and thirteen great grandchildren and one brother and his wife Ronnie and Barbra Martin. She will be so missed on this earth.

Bye just for now our beloved Mother, Grandma and Great Grandmother and sister. And the Mother I loved more than anyone besides God I am so grieved that you have gone but know all in Christ will be with you someday. All my Love your daughter Char Ann.

Memorial Service will be at Denton Bible Church Chapel on Monday December 30, 2019 at 11:00AM.

On line condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 22, 2019
