Gloria Heater



Gloria Heater passed Wednesday, July 15 at 9:19 pm after a long illness.



Gloria was the loving mother of three. A caring grandmother who delighted in the joy of her grandchildren. She was the loving and devoted wife of Don Heater, who gave her happiness for the last years of her life and she loved him deeply. She was born to Audrey and Gilbert Niedenthal. Being raised in a military family, she enjoyed the ability to see the world and traveling, stories she often passed on to her children. She found contentment watching her two sons both enter the military, wearing the uniform proudly like her dad once had. She was dedicated to her job at FEMA and was a help to many in hard times through her job there. Prior to that she had been in social work, always seeking to help others in need.



She is survived by her husband, Don Heater of Denton, and her three children, Jack Skym of Richmond, VA, Melanie McBride of Neosho, MO, and Stuart Skym of Coupeville, WA. As well as 11 grandchildren and many others she loved as grandchildren and many friends she loved as family.



Gloria's wishes were to not have a memorial service. She wanted to be remembered happily by her friends and family.





