Gloria Jean StevensonJustin, Texas - Gloria Jean Stevenson passed away on June 11, 2020 after a lengthy, severely painful and difficult battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Gloria fought long and hard, outliving everyone's expectations, and was grateful just to make it another day; at the end she was nearly comatose and passed peacefully.Gloria (one of fourteen brothers and sisters) was born on August 5, 1948 in Lowville, New York to Veronica Rita and Frederick Joseph LaFlair. A fiercely independent and strong woman, Gloria raised three boys in Gouverneur, New York; worked as a Contract Administrator for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers throughout the United States; served as an Administrative Assistant for the Regional Security Office in the Cairo Egypt Embassy for the U.S. State Department; and ultimately retired in 2005, as a Project Manager at the Pacific Telehealth and Technology Hui in Honolulu Hawaii - developing software for the subsequent deployment of what is now well known as "Telehealth."Gloria treated everyone she met with dignity and respect; constantly considering their cultural and emotional status, and tried to help anyone in need. She made a real difference to literally thousands of people throughout her life and career, especially during her tireless efforts as a Federal Emergency Management Agency responder for numerous Natural Disaster deployments both within the United States and various locations throughout the world.Gloria was preceded in death by her parents Veronica Rita and Frederick Joseph LaFlair, her sister Margaret Rose, and her brother Frederick (Ricky) LaFlair.Survivors - Gloria is survived by her husband Bruce Wayne Stevenson (TX); her three biological sons Ernest Bishop (NY), Philip Bishop (NY), and Darren Bishop (TN); her daughter Carla Stevenson (TX) and her son Wayne Stevenson (IN); ten grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.Service - Gloria's immediate family will celebrate her life privately, and request that donations be made to the Hospice Society in lieu of flowers.