Gordon Randolph Bilyeu
Gordon Randolph Bilyeu was born April 26, 1949 in Denton, Texas to J.C. Bilyeu and Gladys Maxine Zerwer. He passed peacefully surrounded by his four girls in Denton, Texas on June 1, 2020. Among those that survive him are his older brother Jerry Bilyeu of Decatur.
A member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers out of Local 101 in Denver, Co, Gordon spent his career traveling across the country working as a skilled craftsman and mentor. He married the mother of his children in 1988 and together would show their three girls a country packed with different people, cultures, and environments few have had the opportunity to see.
He settled for the better part of the last 15 years in Gillette, Wyoming where he loved riding motorcycles and made it a point to attend the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally yearly. He recently relocated back to his forever home of Texas with the hopes of building a shack by the lake with a garage so he could fish every day and piddle.
Gordon will be remembered by those closest to him as an incredibly stubborn man immensely proud of his three girls. He was a man who held high expectations when it came to work ethic, manners, and grilling steaks. While the circle of people whom he referred to as friends might have been small, those friendships span decades and thousands of miles.
His four girls want to thank those both near and far who have reached out to express their condolences. Gordon wished for no formal services so the girls will be planning several private memorial gatherings in places that meant the most to him. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association of Texas and Wyoming, or a similar charity of your choice that supports these causes that were close to his heart.
Dad, we're going to all be ok. After all, "it's all timing."
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 14, 2020.