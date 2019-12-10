|
Grace Pauline "Polly" Noble, 98, of Denton passed away peacefully on December 6, 2019. Polly was born in Fort Worth, Texas on January 3, 1921 the daughter William Paul Alexander Sr. and Grace Pearl Murphy Alexander. She is preceded in death by her husband Clifton Noble, a son Mike Noble, grandson Jason Noble, five sisters and three brothers.
Pauline was a member of Highland Baptist Church and made her impression in life as a homemaker and raising three sons. She is a past Worthy Matron of the Denton Order of Eastern Star. Polly is survived by two of her sons, Ron Noble and his wife Kathleen of Denton and Kim Noble and his wife Elma of Hawaii, one brother Wayne Murphey and one sister Ruth Reynolds. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton with Rev. Kim Noble officiating. A visitation will take place on Tuesday evening from 6-8pm at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust. Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 10, 2019