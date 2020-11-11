Gregory Brian Cram



Gregory "Greg" Brian Cram age 62 of Lake Dallas, TX, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020 at Medical City Denton in Denton, TX. Cremation rites will be accorded. Pastor Lee Dodd and members from Providence Chapel are assisting the family.



Greg was born September 16, 1957 in Cedar Rapids, IA, the son of Richard Allen and Constance Sharon (Hudson) Cram. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School and graduated from Kirkwood Community College with an Associate's Degree in Landscaping (L.N.G.C.). Greg worked as a landscaper in the Greater Dallas area when he moved to the area in the 1980's. Greg was an avid fisherman and had been involved in a teaching kids to fish program. Greg was affiliated with the reformed Baptist Church in Denton, TX.



Greg is survived by his three siblings, Scott Cram of Shellsburg, IA, Sharolyn Dunham of Fredericksburg, VA, Penny Jolly of Orlando, FL; a half-sister, Emily Cotton Cram of Dubuque, IA; a step-mother, Cindy (Cotton) Cram of Clinton, IA and an uncle, Roger Cram of Crested Butte, CO. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service will be held at Camp Copass, 8200 E. McKinney St, Denton, TX 76208 at 7:00pm on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.





