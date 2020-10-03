Harley â€œBuzzâ€�



Laverne Sanderson



Harley â€œBuzzâ€� Laverne Sanderson, 60, of Krum, TX passed away Saturday, September 27, 2020. He was born June 1, 1960 in Denton, TX to H. L. Sandy and Mary Evelyn (Snellgrove) Sanderson.



Buzz had a successful career at ABA Solutions, where he was Vice President of Sales. During his free time, he enjoyed traveling the country with his family and showing cattle with his children.



Buzz is survived by his wife, Yvonne Sanderson, daughter, Paige Eggleston, Son, Brandon Sanderson, Sisters, Debbie Jernigan, Ruth Hussein and 3 grandchildren, Keaton Eggleston, Margaret Sanderson, and Annabelle Sanderson.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Sandy and Mary Sanderson and his sister, Mary Lee Bean.



Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 4:00 pm at the DeBerry Funeral Directors chapel in Denton, TX.





