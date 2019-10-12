|
Harold Martin "Buddy"
Zubradt Jr.,
Harold Martin "Buddy" Zubradt Jr., of Spencer, Iowa, passed away on August 19, 2019 at the age of 55.
Born and raised in Spencer, Buddy followed professional opportunities to North Texas in 1982. It was in Texas where Buddy discovered his knack for metalwork, quickly earning a reputation as one of the finest welders in the region. His talents allowed Buddy to work on several historical projects, and his metalwork continues to dot the Dallas skyline to this day.
Perhaps most importantly, it was in Texas where Buddy met the love of his life--Teri Lane (Browning) Zubradt--whom he married on October 11, 1987. The loving couple welcomed Buddy's most cherished gift, his daughter Courteney, to the world on August 19, 1988.
Friends and family remember Buddy for his sense of humor: his so-bad-they're-good puns and mastery of the "dad joke." Buddy never knew a stranger; he would give the shirt off his back if that's what it took to help those in need. Those left behind will draw upon Buddy's legacy of love and laughter as they continue to process the sudden loss of a good man following a fight with cancer.
In addition to a loving wife and daughter, Buddy is survived by his 3 sisters, Pamela (Louis) Appel of Holt, MO, Marcia Cheevers of Spencer, IA, and Susan Hill of Sanger, TX; his step-son Kelly Daugherty of Dallas, TX; his niece Melissa (Nick) Spooner of Kansas City, MO and nephews Kurt (Sheli) Cheevers of Spencer, IA and Zac (Robin) Hill of Sanger, TX; great niece and nephews Xander, Audra, Sawyer, Oscar, and Wyatt; as well as a host of friends and other relatives whom he loved very deeply. The family finds comfort in the fact that Buddy enters the next chapter walking hand-in-hand with his brother-in-law and cherished friend, Digger Cheevers.
All are invited to a celebration of Buddy's life at Foundation Church, 1410 W 18th St, Spencer, IA 51301, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to the Spencer Regional Healthcare Foundation at https://www.spencerhospital.org/about-us/donate/donate-online/
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 12, 2019