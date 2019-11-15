|
|
Harold Ray Storie
Harold Ray Storie, 92, entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in his home in Cross Roads, TX.
Visitation will be held 1:00PM-2:00PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Silverton Cemetery in Silverton, TX. A graveside service will follow at 2:00PM with Nick Long of Silverton United Methodist Church officiating.
Harold was born in Post, TX to Scott and Sadie (Connor) Storie on September 12, 1927. Harold grew up in Post and graduated from Post High School Class of 1944. He went on to college at Texas Tech University for two years before enlisting in the Navy in March of 1946. He was stationed in Honolulu, HI for 2 years as a Seaman/Livery. He returned to Lubbock, TX in August of 1948. He completed his Bachelor of Business Administration degree on August 23, 1950. After graduating he went to work at the Lumberyard as a bookkeeper/payroll specialist in Ft. Worth, TX. He later worked for a steel company in Ft Worth. Eventually, he returned home to help his father run the gin business in McGregor, TX and Lockney, TX. He met his beautiful wife, Dora Eiland while working in Lockney. They married in 1955 and moved to Silverton where they raised their 3 children. He ran a successful farm and ranch business for 24 years. Harold enjoyed being on the Silverton School Board and Coop Gin Board. He later moved to Paris, TX to ranch and sell real estate. He retired in 1986 and moved to Lubbock, TX. There he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family. In 2005 Harold and Dora moved to Cross Roads, TX to be closer to their children.
He was a patient, fun, strong, hardworking, loving husband and father; a man who never left his hat or pencil at home. A private man of great integrity, character and faith, Harold had no reason to worry believing God will handle all things.
Harold is survived by his spouse, Dora Storie of Cross Roads, TX; son, Gary Storie and wife Cyndi of Little Elm, TX; daughter, Debbie Davis of Plano, TX; sister, Pauline Savage of Wichita Falls, TX; grandchildren, Matt Strange, Kassie Strange Carver, Crystal Storie Toups, Nevin Storie, Keegan Storie, Brandie Davis Perkins, and Breann Davis; four step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Scott and Sadie; brother, SC Storie; daughter, Sharon Strange; and granddaughter, Beth Strange.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Harold's memory to the Silverton Cemetery (P. O. Box 795, Silverton, Texas 79257), Silverton United Methodist Church (700 Commerce St., Silverton, TX 79257), or The (). Online condolences may be shared at www.slaymemorialfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Terri Slay and Slay Memorial Funeral Center.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2019