Harold Wendell Poage



Harold Wendell Poage, 84, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Friday, July 6 at his home in Saginaw.



Harold was born in Plainview, Texas July 21, 1934 to William Clifton and Mary Poage. His father, a farmer, moved the family of eight children to Tulia, Texas. Harold and his wife of 67 years, Carolyn Meadows, were married on December 23, 1951.



Harold became a Christian and felt called to be a pastor when he was in junior high school. After graduating from Tulia High, Harold attended Wayland Baptist College and became the first member of his family to graduate from college. He later attended Southwestern Baptist Seminary. During his 33 years as a minister, he pastored churches in Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Florida and Missouri.



Harold left pastoring to become a Vice President at Dallas Baptist University and later at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary until he retired in 2000. Over his long life in ministry, Harold had the privilege of preaching in over 200 churches. Since retiring to Saginaw, Harold and Carolyn have been members of Denton Bible Church.



Harold is survived by Carolyn and their children: David Poage (Jan); Kathryn Down (Randy); Wayne Poage (Melody); and Rebecca Ryden (Brad). He leaves behind 11 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and six of his siblings. He is survived by his sibling Roy (Kay).



A celebration of Harold's life will take place at Denton Bible Church on Tuesday, July 23 at 2:00 pm. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 21, 2019