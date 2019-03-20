Harvey Allen Thompson



Harvey Allen Thompson of Argyle, TX passed away March 13, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born June 1, 1938 in Whitton, TX, the 3rd son of Doyle and Nona Thompson. He graduated from Pierre High School in Pierre, SD. He married Judy Steinmetz of St. Louis, MO in the Salt Lake Temple on December 16, 1960. They had 4 children, 3 daughters and 1 son. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in math and history education. His first two years of teaching were at the L.D.S. Church College of New Zealand. He returned to the family farm in South Dakota and taught at Onida High School and at Fort Pierre High School. In 1970 he moved to Texas, where he taught at Carrollton-Farmers Branch High School, Lewisville High School and the Texas Academy of Math and Science in Denton. He also taught for 10 years in Nevada at Valley High School, Martin Middle School and at the High Desert Springs State Prison. His last year of teaching in Nevada he was given the Teacher of the Year award.



He served 3 missions for his church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, at BYU Hawaii in Laie, HI, at the Church Historical Sites in St. George, UT and at the Bishops Storehouse in Carrollton, TX. He enjoyed gardening and building things in the woodshop. He is survived by his wife, Judy, and 3 daughters, Kathleen Mayfield, Carma Lamb and Cara Bush. He has 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Charles, a sister, Linda Carlson, a brother, David Thompson, and his parents.



As he has been living the past 6 months with a daughter in Syracuse, UT, the memorial service is being held this Saturday at 3 pm at the Whisper Wood Ward in Syracuse. Burial will be in a family plot in Preston, ID. Condolences may be shared at [email protected] Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary