Harvey Chapman
1931 - 2020
Harvey Chapman

August 28, 1931 - November 1, 2020

Stephenville - Services for Harvey Chapman, 89, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Lacy Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Aaron Matthews and Rev. James Matthews officiating. Burial will follow at Morgan Mill Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Lacy Funeral Home.

Harvey was born in Morgan Mill, Texas on August 28, 1931 to Carl and Elsie (Reagan) Chapman. He married Robbie (Wright) Chapman on July 3, 1949, in Stephenville, Texas. She preceded him in death on August 29, 2017.

Harvey is survived by his daughter, Carolyn Ann (Matthews) Trussell, and husband Charles of Denton, TX, son, Harvey Neal Chapman of Stephenville, TX; grandchildren, Aaron Matthews, and James Matthews; great grandchildren, Katelyn Matthews, Lee Matthews, Hannah Matthews, Stormi Matthews, LeAnne Matthews, and Ethan Chapman Matthews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Robbie (Wright) Chapman, and granddaughter, Nicole Chapman.


Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Nov. 4, 2020.
