Harvey Eugene â€œGeneâ€ Worth
Harvey Eugene Gene Worth, 95, of Denton, Texas passed away in Carrollton, Texas on January 02, 2020. He was born to Harvey Lee and Ruby Vern (Abbott) Worth in Pascola, Missouri on September 15, 1924.
Gene attended schools in Oklahoma and went on to enlist in the United States Air Force. He served in World War II and discharged in October of 1948.
He married Lara Louise Ginger Speaks in Berryhill, Arkansas on March 22, 1948. Gene and Ginger had one daughter, Joanna. Gene worked in the elevator industry, retiring from National Elevator Industries as a service manager and technician.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 57 years, Lara Louise Worth. He is survived by his daughter, Joanna Krueger of The Colony, Texas, sisters, Alma Rogers of Catoosa, Oklahoma, Francis Hauseman of Kershaw, South Carolina, brothers, Hoyle Worth and Louie Worth, both of Collinville, Oklahoma, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be at DeBerry Funeral Directors from 4-6:00 P.M. on Friday, January 10, 2020. Funeral Service will also be held at DeBerry Funeral Directors in the Chapel at 12:30 P.M. on January 11, 2020 with Rev. Glen Daniels officiating. Interment will immediately follow to Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park in Colleyville, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Society for the Blind at societyfortheblind.org or by mail at Society for the Blind, Attn: Resource Development Department, 1238 S Street, Sacramento, California 95811.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020