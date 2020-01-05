|
Harvey Ray Edwards
ALEDO - Harvey Ray Edwards, 58, a loving husband, father and friend to many passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Celebration of Life: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in Greenwood Chapel.
Harvey joined the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably. He had a heart the size of Texas and taught his family and friends the true meaning of love. Harvey worked for EA Sween Company for 26 years. An avid Cowboys fan. Harvey grew up in Denton, Texas before moving to Fort Worth where he met his wife of 27 years, Brenda.
Harvey was preceded in death by his mother, Jewel Edwards; father, Fred Edwards, both of Denton; and two sisters, Geraldine Turner of Alvarado and Karen Crosby of Texas.
Survivors: Loving wife, Brenda; daughter, Taylor Edwards and fiance, Kyle McDaniel of Fort Worth; grandson, Liam Gunner of Fort Worth; two brothers, Don Edwards of Haltom City and Bill Edwards of Meridan, Conn.; three sisters, Audrey Rumzek of Fort Worth, Anita Edwards of Fort Worth and Peggy Edwards of Florida; many cousins, nephews and nieces; as well as many many friends.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://www.stjude.org/
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 5, 2020