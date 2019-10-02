|
Heather Foster HallBorn: January 2nd, 1966Homecoming: September 16th, 2019
Heather was a woman who loved life and was loved by everyone that knew her. She was a faithful Christ follower who had a deep Faith that sustained her throughout her life, but never more than during her 19 year battle with brain cancer. She fought this battle with such grace, courage and dignity. Heather left her sick and broken body on September 16 and entered into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, to live an eternal life without any pain or suffering. As a family we miss her dearly, but we are celebrating knowing that she is reaping the rewards that we are promised due to our Faith in Christ. We will see you again Heather, our beloved wife, mom, daughter, sister and friend.
Heather was born to Jerry and Harriet Foster in Arlington Tx, on January 2, 1966. She grew up in Arlington and graduated from Arlington High School in 1984. After high school she attended Baylor University and graduated in 1988 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree. After college she worked in various marketing roles in Dallas with Community Credit Union, Meeting Planners International (MPI), ABC Radio Network and AMS Productions. After over 20 years in the corporate world, Heather made the decision to change careers and get her teaching certificate, where she taught middle school English and Special Education at Crownover Middle School in Corinth, Tx. Although she enjoyed her time in the corporate world, her passion and love was teaching kids and having a positive impact on their young lives.
Heather married Brad Hall in 1994 and they have two beautiful children, Erin (22) and Weston (20). When Heather was first diagnosed with her brain tumor, her babies were only 1 and 2 years old. Her prayer to God was to let her live long enough to raise her kids. She was a wonderful mother and was able to see them grow into responsible young adults. God is good!
Awaiting Heather in Heaven with open arms is her late father, Jerry Foster along with her grandparents. Heather is survived by her husband Brad Hall; daughter Erin Hall; son Weston Hall; mother and step-father Harriet and Olin Hardwick; sister Laurie Foster; and brother and sister-in-law Mark and Brenda Foster; nephew and niece Tyler and Delaney Foster.
Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, October 5th at 2pm. Crossroads Bible Church, 8101 Justin Rd (FM407), Double Oak, Tx (next to Flower Mound, Tx).
In Lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to: Musella Foundation (braintumorcopays.org) 855-426-2672. This organization helps with treatment expenses for families with brain tumors.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019