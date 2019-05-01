Helen Emma Kreamer



Helen Emma Kreamer, age 96, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at The Vintage Nursing home in Denton, Texas. She was born September 17, 1922 in Ludwigshafen am Rhine Germany to Conrad and Mary Berwanger the oldest of three children. She emigrated to the United States shortly thereafter where her family settled in Dubuque, Iowa. She married to Robert A, Wittstock on October 3rd, 1942. Helen gave birth to her first child, Sharon Wittstock while in Dubuque. Robert lost his life in World War 2. On April 15, 1946 she married Harold L. Kreamer. They moved to the Chicago area shortly after their wedding and a short stay in Minnesota. Helen gave birth to two sons, Harry John Frederick Kreamer and James Lester Kreamer. She was a loving and caring mother as she raised her three children. She worked in retail and was very suited to that line of work because she loved people and to chat. After retirement Helen and Harold moved to the south to Louisiana and finally Pilot Point, Texas. Helen was a very loving and giving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.



Helen is survived by her sons John Kreamer and James Kreamer. She has thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Otto Berwanger and sister, Mary Spensley.



A memorial service has been scheduled for May 18, 2019 at noon at Midway Church located at 9540 US-377 Pilot Point Texas 76258. Helen and Harold Kreamer's ashes will be interred to the sea in a separate ceremony as per their wishes. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary