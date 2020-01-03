|
Helen June Henderson Watson
Helen June Henderson Watson, born November 21, 1936, in Gainesville, Texas and died December 26, 2019, in Denton, Texas. Helen was the second born child of Albert M. and Jo M. Henderson. She had an older sister Wyanda and a younger brother Dan. After the divorce of her parents, she gained a stepbrother Brian.
Helen and her family moved to Oklahoma and when she was 18 she met her future husband, Rexford at an amusement park. He always said she was the prettiest thing he had ever seen. He loved her dimples and her smile. Not long after, they married in Oklahoma City on December 22, 1954, and moved to Houston where Rex was stationed in the Air Force. The next year they welcomed their first child Vicky. After leaving Houston, they moved to the Dallas area where they lived for several years and welcomed two more children into the family, Terri and Bill.
Rex got a job offer in Ada, Oklahoma, in 1962, so once again the family moved and another family member came along. Thom was born and we were a family of six. Helen was an incredible mom. Another move came along, this time back to Oklahoma City, where we live from 1964 to 1967. Helen was very active in Eastern Star, while Rex was active in the Masons and the India Shrine. Helen also enjoyed bowling in her league with her friends. She enjoyed riding bicycles around the neighborhood and just having fun with her children. With a promotion for Rex, another move was in store. This time back to the Dallas area for a couple of years. Helen worked as a receptionist for her life long friends, Melba and Charles Orshek at their beauty salon, which she loved. She enjoyed going to work because she had such fun there.
Again life has its surprises, and it gave Helen two big ones. Rex was being transferred to Indianapolis, and she was expecting again. After recovering from the shock, she was a trooper and the move began during her first trimester, and the final member of our family, Rick, was born in Indianapolis in 1971.
In 1973, the family would make its final move to Denton, Texas, where Rex and Helen would stay and raise their family for the remainder of their lives. They loved the small town feel of Denton. They enjoyed the Denton Square Dance Club, their neighborhood, neighbors, taking vacations with their grandchildren or just going fishing. When Rex passed, Helen combined her housekeeping business with her dear friend Carrie Huschke, where she had more fun than work.
Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Rexford Vaulx Watson, son Thomas Carl Watson, father and stepmother Albert M. and Laura B. Henderson, mother and stepfather Jo M. and Carl A. Zimmermann, sister and brother-in-law Wyanda S. and Henry Ford, brother Doyle Dan Henderson, step-brother, Brian McCluskey, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Jo Etta and Ward W. Towe, her granddaughter Amanda Jo Mullin, her great-granddaughter Eliza June Rodriguez, her great-grandson Logan Douglas Mullin, and her granddaughter Hannah Michie. Helen is survived by her children Vicky L. and William W. Towe of Oklahoma City, Terri A. Farris of Denton, Texas, William A. and Darry Watson of Lewisville, Texas, Richard V. and Lilly Watson of Denton, Texas, Robin (who she raised like a son) and Kristin Mullin of Ft. Worth. Her Sister-in-law, Peggy Henderson, her Stepsister-in-law, Glenda McCluskey her grandchildren Jennifer and Andy Bowman of Oklahoma City, Amanda Jo and Tony Rodriguez of Austin, Texas, Katherine D. Watson of Justin, Texas, William V. Watson of Austin, Sarah and Ryan Howman of Crossroads, Texas, and Jacob and Peyton Michie of San Diego, California. Her great-grandchildren Miles and Nora Bowman, Vincent and Luciene Rodriguez, Lawson and Landry Mullin and Ava and Emerson Howman. Helen is also survived by numerous nieces nephews as well as great-nieces and great-nephew, cousins and friends who are like members of our extended family.
Helen was a bright light in our family who was forever smiling and happy. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need at any time. She was our strength, our backbone, our shining star and the moral compass of our family. May we always remember the lessons she taught us, and hold tight to the strength that she has given us.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 W. University Drive, Denton, Texas at 1:00 PM, with Dr. Charlotte Nabors officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. Final internment will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Denton, Texas, where a short graveside service will be held.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 3, 2020