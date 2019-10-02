Home

Helen McRorie
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Denton, TX
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Denton, TX
Helen K. McRorie


1931 - 2019
Helen K. McRorie Obituary
Helen K. McRorie

Helen K. McRorie, 88, of Denton, passed away at home on September 27, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1931 in Mauch Chunk, Pennsylvania to Joseph and Anna (Smerconich) Kozlosky.

Helen was a devout Catholic and member of Immaculate Conception Church. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She enjoyed time with friends, and adored her family. She will be sorely missed by many.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Laney and her husband Michael of Denton, granddaughter, Karen Jones and her husband Aaron of Denton, grandson Andrew Laney of Denton and great-granddaughter Vivian Rose.

She is preceded in death by her son, Andrew Franklin McRorie III, her mother and father, and her 10 sisters and brothers.

A rosary will be said Thursday, October 3rd at Immaculate Conception Church in Denton at 10:30am. A Christian Mass will follow the rosary at 11am.

Memorials can be made to BvB Dallas or Immaculate Conception Church
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
