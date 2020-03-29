Home

Helen Neal


1930 - 2020
Helen Neal Obituary
Helen L. Neal

Helen L. Neal of Corinth passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was born in Billings, Montana on June 15, 1930 to Ted and Florence Cunningham.

Helen was a 1948 graduate of Hysham High School in Hysham, Montana. Following high school Helen attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, WA where she earned a secretarial certificate. In addition to being a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Helen was an accomplished legal secretary who owned her own secretarial service in Denton, TX. She also worked for local attorney George Hopkins for many years.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Jim Neal, her parents, and one great grandson, Rowan Brown. She is survived by her brother, Gary Cunningham of Hysham, Montana; her sister, Mary Cunningham of Normal, Illinois; her sons, Steve Brown of Billings, Montana; Jimmy Neal of Plano, Texas; daughter, Pam Frost of Cedar Hill, Texas; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

Helen will be buried near her hometown of Hysham, Montana at a future date. Please contact Jimmy Neal at [email protected] for any details.

To leave sympathy acknowledgements on her online obituary please visit www.jaynesmemorialchapel.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020
