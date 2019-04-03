Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Helen Welborn
Helen Welborn Obituary
Helen Welborn

Helen Welborn, 64, of Denton passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at home surrounded by family. She was born in Pilot Point on August 9, 1954 to Paul Eugene Weathers and Charlene Louise Allen Weathers.

Helen attended St. Andrew Presbyterian Church and Cross Timbers Church. She was employed by Pender's Music Co. and Moore Business Forms.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Denton, Rev. Mitch Welborn will officiate.

Helen is survived by her daughters, Sherian Capo of Prosper, Jaimie Welborn of Bedford, Jessica Welborn of Crested Butte CO, brothers, Phillip Weathers of Denton, Christopher Weathers of Fort Worth, 3 grandchildren, Amira, Ayla and Rhys.

She is greatly loved by so many any will be missed deeply.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
