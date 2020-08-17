Henry Grady Thompson, Jr.
Henry Grady Thompson, Jr. 88 of Denton, TX passed away on August 13, 2020 at Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
He was born March 23, 1932 to Henry Grady and Ethel Thompson. He attended Denton High School where he graduated in 1949. Henry served our country in the Army from 1953-1955 and went on to earn a business degree from the University of North Texas (North Texas State University) in 1959.
Henry opened his insurance agency, The Denton Insurance Center, in 1968 and worked as an independent agent for over 25 years. He was an active Elks Lodge member and enjoyed time with his friends there and at the VFW in Denton. He loved the game of golf along with hunting and fishing and enjoyed watching the Texas Rangers.
Henry is survived by his daughters, Kim Spradling, Gina Howell, Lisa Thompson, and Tonya Thompson; grandchildren, Dr. Lindsay Porter, Hannah Howell, Hayden (Hank Howell); and great grandchildren, Avary, Alexa, and Kaylee.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors and will be laid to rest at the Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Veterans of Foreign Wars at heroes.vfw.org
.