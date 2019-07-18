Herbert Eugene (Gene) Turner Sr.



Herbert Eugene (Gene) Turner Sr. passed from this world on June 30, 2019 in Kileen, TX at the age of 82. Gene was born on April 30, 1937 in Carrizo Springs, TX to Herbert S. Turner and Minnie Ethel (Rhodes) Turner. Gene graduated from Carrizo Springs High School in 1956 where he was a star athlete, voted "Most Athletic" in the yearbook. He attended Isabell's Beauty School in Dallas, TX. He became a successful businessman, owning 3 salons, 2 in Dallas and Mr. Gene's Salon in Carrollton, TX. He was a member of Ponder United Methodist Church. He was a big fan of the Dallas Cowboys, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.



Gene was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings, his daughter Ronda Ann Turner, granddaughter Regina Shantel Turner and grandson Dylan James Turner. Gene is survived by his loving wife Joyce Michele (Head) Turner, both of his sons, Herbert Eugene Turner Jr. and Derek Leon Turner; and 2 step-children Julie Rengert and Nick Wallis; 4 grandsons Tyrel Turner, Orrin Turner, Paladin Turner and Nathan Turner.



A memorial service will be held for Gene on Saturday, July 20th 2019 at 1:00pm at the Ponder United Methodist Church in Ponder, TX 76259. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the at https://www.alz.org/ Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 18, 2019