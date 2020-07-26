Herma Jo Tadlock Williams



Herma Jo Tadlock Williams went to her heavenly home on July 22, 2020. She was born January 18, 1948 to J. D and Polly Hampton Tadlock in Fort Worth, Texas.



Herma Jo graduated from Denton High School in 1966. She soon married and had three children; Dana Kays Ross, Cheryl Kays Gaston, and Marty Kays. Most of her adult hood was spent in Sulphur Springs, before returning to Denton in 2014.



She worked for the Sulphur Springs ISD in food service for many years, making lifelong friends. After retiring from the school, you could find her at Ray's BBQ, where she was treated like family.



She had a love for playing Bingo and working puzzles books. She also loved watching old westerns and the game show network. She could always beat you at Wheel of Fortune.



She was a member of the Davis Street Baptist Church in Sulphur Springs, having accepted Jesus Christ as her Savior at the age of 10. She had a strong faith and is now at peace in heaven.



Herma Jo is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Gaston (Tracey) of Denton, son Marty Kays of Sulphur Springs, sister Connie Yates (Randy) of Frisco, sister Marilyn Ellis of Denton, and brother J. D. Tadlock Jr (Beth) of Pilot Point, grandchildren Katrina, Billy, and Ashleigh Gaston of Denton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Louann Tadlock Stewart, and daughter Dana Kays Ross.



Visitation will be Sunday, July 26 at 1:00 pm at Willowwood Church of the Nazarene, Denton. The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm, followed by interment at Prairie Mound Cemetery in Argyle. Reverend Sam Redfearn will officiate.





