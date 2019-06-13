Homer Lee Belcher, Sr.



Homer Lee Belcher, Sr., 83, of Denton, Texas, passed away at his home Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born in Haskell County, Texas to Irey Lee and Myrtle Mae (Harmon) Belcher on January 04, 1936.



He was raised in Munday, Texas and attended school there. He married Margaret Etta Faulkenberry in Dallas, Texas on April 03, 1958 and they had two sons, Steven and Homer. Homer was a member of Full Gospel Church in Denton and worked for Farmer Brothers Coffee and Radiance Vitamins prior to retirement as a great salesman and as Director of sales.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Irey and Mrytle Belcher and his siblings, Betty Miller, Billie Harlon, Wayne Belcher and Durwood Belcher.



Homer is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret, sons, Steven Douglas Belcher and wife, Sharla of North Richland Hills, Texas and Homer Lee Belcher, Jr. and wife, Sharon of Kingston, Oklahoma, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



The family will accept friends Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6-8:00 P.M. at DeBerry Funeral Directors. Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at Highland Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Richard Tosh officiating. Interment will immediately follow at I.O.O.F. Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be Homer L. Belcher III, Devin Pipes, Tony Nguyen, Eddie Miller, Lynn Garrison, Tom Richeson, Clayton Newell and Tom Pritle. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary