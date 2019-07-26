|
Homer Lee Faulkner
Homer Lee Faulkner, age 94, passed away on July 24, 2019 in Denton, TX surrounded by family and friends.
Homer was born August 14, 1924 in Vashti, TX to Dick and Lillie Mae Faulkner. He attended school and worked with his parents on their farm. He served in WWII from 1944 until 1946 and was honorably discharged. He reenlisted in 1947 to serve during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1950.
In 1951, he married Elizabeth Rogers of Bowie, TX. They were married 24 years and had 3 beautiful daughters. After their divorce in 1976, he married June Reedy of Denton, TX. They were married 25 years until her death in 1998. Homer worked for Moore Business Forms as a Press Forman for 30 years where he retired. He was a member of the Krum First United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Denton Elks Lodge where he held several positions as an officer.
He is survived by his sister Lucy Reid of Denton, TX, daughters Mellissa Martin of Lexington, TX, Christy Taylor of Casa Grande, AZ and Sherry Frye of Denton, TX; 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Rabe Faulkner and Don Faulkner, his wife June and his grandson Christopher Martin.
Visitation will be held at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Roselawn Cemetery. Rev. Sonya Shahan will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Homer's name to the Denton Humane Society.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on July 26, 2019