|
|
Horace Rhea Brock
Horace Rhea Brock died peacefully in his home in Denton, Texas on 26 October, 2019, at age 92.
Horace was born on August 26th, 1927, in the small town of Leggett in southeast Texas, to Hobby B. and Winona (Epperson) Brock. Winona died when he was 7 years old, and his older sister Juanita and brother Howard helped raise him. Graduating from Leggett High at the age of 15, he attended Sam Houston State University and completed a degree in physics by age 18. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946-1949, primarily as a radar instructor. Following his service, he returned to college and graduated with bachelors and masters degrees in business administration from Sam Houston State Teacher's College in 1951 and a Ph.D. in accounting from the University of Texas in 1954.
Following a brief stint at the University of Arkansas, Horace joined the business faculty in the department of accounting at the then North Texas State College. There he met Euline Williams, an instructor in English at NTSC. They promptly fell in love and married in 1955 and had three children: Alan, Mary Ann and Charles. From 1967-1969 the Brock family lived in Istanbul, Turkey, where Horace worked with the US Agency for International Development to develop new business curricula at Istanbul University. This experience deeply affected all members of the family, who gained an appreciation for different cultures and for the deep currents of world history. Horace and Euline developed long-lasting friendships, bolstered by several return trips to Turkey over the decades, the last in 2011.
After returning from Istanbul, Horace continued his career at the University of North Texas, serving as department chair, dean of the College of Business Administration, and director of the Chief Executives Round Table. He was involved in the creation of the Professional Development Institute, was a founder and director of the Institute of Petroleum Accounting at UNT and was president of the Council of Petroleum Accountants Societies. He was a co-author of several widely used accounting textbooks and was an outstanding educator and mentor to many students, academics, and professionals. He loved attending UNT basketball and football games and other university functions.
Horace believed deeply in civic life and in social justice and racial equality. He was the campaign treasurer for Euline's successful bids for Denton City Council and the mayorship of Denton, as well as for many other candidates for local office. He was on the board of innumerable non-profit organizations, including the Denton Rotary Club, the PBS affiliate KERA, the Greater Denton Arts Council, Denton County Friends of the Family, the Denton Humanitarian Association, Denton Christian Preschool, and the UNT Foundation. He and Euline were philanthropists as well, helping establish the Denton African American Scholarship and the Brock Endowment for Strings and the Euline and Horace Brock Music Merit Scholarships at UNT. Their contributions to the music program at UNT are acknowledged by the Horace and Euline Brock Lobby at the Murchison Performing Arts Center. Horace and Euline were charter members of Trinity Presbyterian Church, one of Denton's first racially integrated churches.
Among the many awards Horace received over the years were the Green Glory and Wings of Eagles Awards of the UNT Alumni Association, and together with Euline the Otis Fowler Award of the Denton Chamber of Commerce, the President's Award from the Denton County NAACP, and a Community Arts Recognition Award.
Horace was a man of tremendous integrity, kindness, humility, and commitment. He mentored and guided many people, providing advice, business help, and even loans. His graciousness and willingness to share of himself affected the lives of so many. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, colleagues, and the community.
Horace is survived by children Alan H. Brock of Boston, Massachusetts, Mary Ann Flemmer of Auburn, California, and Charles A. Brock and his wife Mary of Boulder, Colorado, grandchildren David Brock of Boulder and Darin Brock of Madison, Wisconsin, and several nieces and nephews. His wife Euline died in 2018.
A memorial service will be held on November 2nd, 2019 at 11 AM at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Denton. Due to the UNT homecoming festivities and Horace's long devotion to the university, attendees are welcome to wear their Mean Green regalia. In lieu of flowers, donations in Horace's memory may be made to the Denton Christian Preschool or the Brock Strings Endowment at the University of North Texas.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019