Howie will be so missed by so many people, especially, we Springers. We will always remember Howard for his love and concern for others, his joyful approach to life, his appreciation of a good get-together/party, his insight/wisdom that he would share when asked (and maybe a few times without asking), his readiness to laugh, his love for family and friends, his openness and willingness to always be there when he was needed. Howie, thank you for the memories, you will never be forgotten. Till we are all together again...much love and appreciation.

Verlene Springer

Friend