Howard Nelson Fenner
1939 - 2020
Howard Nelson Fenner

Howard Nelson Fenner was born on August 7th, 1939 in Buffalo, New York to Donald C. Fenner and Katherine L. Fenner. He died (at the age of 81) following a short illness on November 26th, 2020 in Dallas, Tx. Howard lived his early life in Alden, New York. He began a 38yr career in transportation with American Courier Corp in 1964 in Buffalo. After several transfers and company acquisitions: Purolator Courier Corp, Ohio, Michigan, Atlanta, Georgia to Dallas Texas in 1982 with Emery Worldwide.

While in Texas Howard lived in Argyle for 20yrs. Where he served on the school board for 7yrs. Spent 13yrs in Sanger and ended in Corinth for the last 5 plus years. Howard loved golf and was a member of Denton County Club for 20yrs. He also loved fishing and playing poker. Many hours were spent going to grandkids sporting events. Howard belonged to Denton Bible Church serving as usher and attending Wednesday morning men's bible study. In his last years he enjoyed being "keeper of the gate" guarding the great grandchildren from the swimming pool. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 45yrs (November 18th) Karen Small Fenner, his son Jaye D. Fenner (Lesley), 3 step children; Lance (Lori) Small, Kirstin (Glenn) Williams, Steven (Chris) Small, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Don and Katherine Fenner and a step son Jeff Small.

A family funeral will be held Saturday December 5th and a "Here's to Howie Hour" from 12-2pm at Sweetwater Grill and Tavern in Denton Tx. on the patio for friends and family due to COVID. If uncomfortable drive by and honk. In leu of flowers memorials can be made to the The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society's Red River Region.

The family gives their heartfelt thanks for Lesley and the nurses at Medical City Dallas for their special care of Howard and our family. The funeral services will be shown live on Facebook.com at Deberry Funeral Directors at 11:00am, Saturday, December 5, 2020. Please follow the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/BillDeBerryFuneralDirectors



Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
DEC
5
Funeral
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Sweetwater Grill and Tavern
Funeral services provided by
Bill DeBerry Funeral Directors - Denton
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bill DeBerry, Jr. & Andrew DeBerry
December 1, 2020
Howie will be so missed by so many people, especially, we Springers. We will always remember Howard for his love and concern for others, his joyful approach to life, his appreciation of a good get-together/party, his insight/wisdom that he would share when asked (and maybe a few times without asking), his readiness to laugh, his love for family and friends, his openness and willingness to always be there when he was needed. Howie, thank you for the memories, you will never be forgotten. Till we are all together again...much love and appreciation.
Verlene Springer
Friend
