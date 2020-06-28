Hoyt Floyd Watson
Hoyt Floyd Watson, 91, of Denton went to be with his Lord and Savior June 24, 2020. Hoyt was born in Highland, Arkansas January 20, 1929 to Walker and Allie Watson.
Hoyt grew up on his familys peach orchard in Highland, Arkansas and graduated from Nashville High School. He then went on to receive an Associates degree from Magnolia A&M Jr College (Magnolia, Arkansas) in 1949, a Bachelors degree from Henderson State University (Arkadelphia, Arkansas) in 1950, a Masters degree from University of Texas, Austin (Austin, Texas) in 1956 and a PhD from Florida State University (Tallahassee, Florida) in 1970. Hoyt served as a Sergeant First Class in the US Army in the Korean War.
After receiving his PhD, Hoyt began a career teaching at North Texas State University (now University of North Texas) from 1970-1998. After retirement from UNT, he continued working as a consultant with the Office of Field Services. He fully retired in 2012.
Hoyt was an avid hunter and golfer. He was a lifetime member of the Denton Country Club. He also loved to travel. Hoyt was a member of First Baptist Church, Denton. It can truly be said that Hoyt never met a stranger and was loved by all whose lives he touched; and there were many in his personal life as well as his professional career.
Hoyt is preceded in death by his father and mother, brothers Millard and Ray and a sister Twyla. Hoyt is survived by his wife, Beverly. His son, Sam Watson (Vickie), daughters, Margo Watson, Chrissie Russell (Jason). Grandchildren Kyle Watson (Kate), Kevin Watson (Laurel), Austin Russell. And 4 great grandchildren.
Hoyt spent his final year at Willow Bend, Memory Care in Denton. The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to all of the caregivers who cared for and loved Hoyt. We would also like to thank the caring folks at Ardent Hospice who were there for Hoyt in his final days. Many relatives and friends mourn his passing.
Visitation will be Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home in Denton from 11am to 1pm. In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial gift to the Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jun. 28, 2020.