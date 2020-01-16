Home

DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
(940) 383-4200
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
DeBerry Funeral Home
2025 West University
Denton, TX 76201
Hoyt Luther York


1935 - 2020
Hoyt Luther York Obituary
Hoyt Luther York

Hoyt Luther York, beloved by family and friends, joined the heavens on January 13, 2020. Hoyt was born on September 22, 1935, to John and Lois York, in Huntsville, Alabama. Hoyt was raised in Huntsville with his youngest brother, Ronnie York, who still resides in Alabama. Hoyt married his sweetheart, Linda Lee Williams, in November of 1961, and enjoyed 42 years of marriage, until Linda joined the Lord in 2003.

Hoyt moved his family to Texas in 1984 to get Linda and his son, John, closer to the Dallas Cowboys, as well to take advantage of the booming economy. Hoyt joined Employees Credit Union (now known as Relyon), and enjoyed 30+ years with Employees Credit Union, retiring as a Vice President. Hoyt was a devoted and loving father to his family. The family had a variety of members in it at different times as he shared his home and love with many foster children. John had many sisters and brothers while growing up. Hoyt enjoyed NASCAR, horse races, classic cars, Golf and Racquetball, and traveling with his beloved wife, Linda. One would call Hoyt a meticulous person whether it would be his cars, clothes, punctuality, finances or just how he cared for the family. However, Hoyts biggest love was for the Lord. He served as a Decan, Elder, Sunday school teacher for high school children, and hosted many group bibles studies.

Hoyt Luther York is survived by his brother, Ronnie York; son, John Luther York; daughter-in-law, Jeanette York; grandson, Dennis Rowe with wife Alicia; granddaughter, Crystal Gohlke with husband Wes; and grandson, Johnathan York with wife Abby; and two great grandchildren being Jaylaa and Denny; granddaughter, Bianca with two great grandchildren; and grandson, Collin.

A celebration of Hoyts life will be held at 11:00 a.m., January 17, 2020, at the DeBerry Funeral Home, 2025 W. University Drive, Denton, Texas 76201.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020
