Hubert Gannon Shockey
Hubert Gannon Shockey, 88 of Denton, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Henderson, Kentucky on December 9, 1931 to Hubert Gannon and Martha Chandler Shockey.
He married Mary Helen Hagar on June 6, 1953 in Dallas, Texas. He was a proud Marine and served in Korea during the Battle of Inchon and the Chosin Reservoir. He received the Silver Star, the Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts for his service. He later received an award as an Ambassador of Peace from the South Korean government. He was the executive director of the Korean War Museum Foundation. He loved to play cards, to dance and to golf. He was a member of the Lions Club at Hilltop Lakes, and served on the Board there. He loved the Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He was known to some as Poppie and had many loving nieces and nephews. He loved to be around family and friends.
Gannon is survived by his daughters, Terry McJilton, husband Gayland, Patricia Helstowski, Suzan James, husband Frank, son, Michael Gannon Shockey, sister Janis Pozza and brother, John Paul Shockey. He had 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Virginia Rush and brother, Jackson Taylor Shockey.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on 2255 N. Bonnie Brae St, Denton, Texas.
In Lieu of flowers the family asks you to donate to his alma mater, Subiaco Academy in Subiaco, Arkansas at: 405 North Subiaco Avenue, Subiaco, Arkansas 72865 http://www.subi.org
