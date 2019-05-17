Ida Mae Kesseler



June 20, 1931 - May 14, 2019



Ida Mae Kesseler, 87, was born on June 20, 1931 in Marietta, Texas to Eustice and Cora Wommack. She passed away peacefully in Denton, Texas on Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019 after a lengthy hospital stay. She married the love of her life, Charles W (Bill) Kesseler, on July 16, 1949 in Cass County, Texas. After moving to Sanger in 1966, she worked for Victor Equipment in Denton, Texas and retired in 1985. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church Sanger for 53 years.



Ida was the mother to four children; two sons and two daughters. She also had nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, son Dr. Randall G. Kesseler, son-in-law John Bucklew, two brothers, and five sisters. She is survived by son Charles F. Kesseler and wife Marilyn; daughter Deborah Bucklew; daughter Rebecca Ake and husband Charles. Grandchildren include Christy, Stephen, Amber, Marcus, Jinny, Holly, Marshall, Matthew, and Bethany. Great grandchildren include Collin, Bradyn, Riley, and Amelia.



The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, Sanger Texas, at 5 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger from 3 to 4 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019. Interment will be following the service at Sanger Cemetery. Dr. E.L Skip McNeal and Rev. Grant Bowles will be presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to FBC Sanger Building Fund. Coker Funeral Home in Sanger is in charge of arrangements. You may make online condolences to www.cokerfuneralhome.com. Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary