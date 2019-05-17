Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coker Funeral Home - SANGER
403 Pecan St.
Sanger, TX 76266
(940) 458-3311
For more information about
Ida Kesseler
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
5:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Sanger, TX
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Sanger Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Kesseler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Mae Kesseler


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ida Mae Kesseler Obituary
Ida Mae Kesseler

June 20, 1931 - May 14, 2019

Ida Mae Kesseler, 87, was born on June 20, 1931 in Marietta, Texas to Eustice and Cora Wommack. She passed away peacefully in Denton, Texas on Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019 after a lengthy hospital stay. She married the love of her life, Charles W (Bill) Kesseler, on July 16, 1949 in Cass County, Texas. After moving to Sanger in 1966, she worked for Victor Equipment in Denton, Texas and retired in 1985. She enjoyed traveling and camping with her family for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church Sanger for 53 years.

Ida was the mother to four children; two sons and two daughters. She also had nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill, son Dr. Randall G. Kesseler, son-in-law John Bucklew, two brothers, and five sisters. She is survived by son Charles F. Kesseler and wife Marilyn; daughter Deborah Bucklew; daughter Rebecca Ake and husband Charles. Grandchildren include Christy, Stephen, Amber, Marcus, Jinny, Holly, Marshall, Matthew, and Bethany. Great grandchildren include Collin, Bradyn, Riley, and Amelia.

The funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, Sanger Texas, at 5 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Visitation will be held at Coker Funeral Home in Sanger from 3 to 4 PM Sunday, May 19, 2019. Interment will be following the service at Sanger Cemetery. Dr. E.L Skip McNeal and Rev. Grant Bowles will be presiding. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to FBC Sanger Building Fund. Coker Funeral Home in Sanger is in charge of arrangements. You may make online condolences to www.cokerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now