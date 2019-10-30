|
Ila Modesta â€œDustyâ€
(Fromme) Jones
Ila Modesta "Dusty" (Fromme) Jones, 94, of Denton, passed beyond the Veil in the early morning hours of Friday, October 18, 2019.
Mrs. Jones was born on April 4, 1925 in Hoxie, Kansas to Joseph Henry and Francis Julia (Morgan) Fromme. She married Virgil Erwin Neal of Hoxie, Kansas December 24, 1942. Dusty became a widow with two young sons, while 2 months pregnant in October 18, 1951. She married Byron Wesley "Sonny" Jones, Jr. on May 25, 1953 in Warm Springs, California. Her early years of marriage afforded her time to spend raising her children. As the children began school, Dusty was a legal secretary in Burlington, Colorado, a legal assistant to the District Attorney of Ventura County, and worked as director of medical records for many years. Dusty donated her time to many service organizations, mainly as the President of The Cowbells in the West Texas area and with many elementary school children in Clovis, New Mexico during her retirement.
Dusty was welcomed into Heaven by her loving parents, both of her adoring husbands, her brothers Alexander Morgan Fromme and Joseph William Fromme, her sister Dolores Ann Fromme, and her eldest son, Daniel Ven Neal. As the last remaining cousin of her generation, Dusty was reunited with countless family and dear friends from a very rich long life. Dusty is survived by her son Virgil Anthony "Tony" Neal of Bovina, Texas, daughter, Bonny Francis Sorensen of Denton, Texas; son Byron Kyle Jones of Denton, Texas; eleven grandchildren and twenty-one great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00pm Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust, Denton, Texas. Chaplain Hank Demous from Good Samaritan Society-Denton Village will officiate the service. A family dinner is scheduled to follow the memorial service. Please be sure to visit Dusty's online memorials at skymorials.com and www.mulkeybowlesmontgomery.com and feel free to share there to keep Dusty's light shining bright. The family asks that any of Dusty's friends, caregivers, and all that knew her please join us in celebrating her amazing 94 years!
Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Oct. 30, 2019