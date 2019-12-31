Home

Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home
Imogene Self


1929 - 2019
Imogene Self Obituary
Imogene Self

Imogene Self, 90, of Fort Worth, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Lexington Place Nursing Home in Richland Hills.

Mrs. Self was born on January 4, 1929 in Denton County to James L. and Minnie M. (McDaniel) Smith. She was married to J.B. Self on December 7, 1945 in Oklahoma; he died on September 26, 2003. She worked for over twenty-three years for Montgomery Ward. Her family regards her as the strongest woman they have ever known.

Imogene is survived by her son, Donnie M. Self of Fort Worth; daughters, Diana Self Colvin, Barbara Colvin of Bakersfield, CA, JoAnn Jones of Livingston, Linda Percival of Bakersfield, CA; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; several great, great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 in the chapel of Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home, 705 N. Locust,. Denton. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

Published in Denton Record-Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019
